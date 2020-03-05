Joan Akello
Mayors, Town Council Chairpersons To Have Advanced Level Certificates

Voting for the lower local council elections will be by lining behind the candidates. Edward Bindhe

In the past, only LC V chairpersons were required to have a minimum education qualification of Advanced level or its equivalent. However, parliament wants the same education requirements imposed on mayors of cities, municipalities, Divisions and LC 3 chairpersons.

 

