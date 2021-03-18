Wambuzi Reacheal
08:09

Mayuge LC V Blames Election Loss on Security Bosses Top story

18 Mar 2021, 08:05 Comments 301 Views Mayuge, Uganda Politics Report
The Mayuge district L.C.V chairperson, Omar Bongo. file photo.

The Mayuge district L.C.V chairperson, Omar Bongo. file photo.

In short
Bongo, who has served for two five year elective terms, lost to his rival Frank Tibagendeka. He claims that the two security chiefs jointly deployed soldiers and police officers to instigate violence against his supporters and polling agents, which cost him the elections.

 

Tagged with: agent district influence peddling security supporter vehicle violence
Mentioned: Enoch Okello Mayuge Omar Bongo police commander

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.