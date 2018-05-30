Amama Mbabazi Receives Greater Kigezi Pilgrims

In short
The Greater Kigezi group was received at Namugongo by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, the vice chairperson of the organizing committee of this years Martyrs Day celebrations. The four Dioceses will jointly lead the June 3 service at Namugongo Anglican Martyrs Shrine this year.
Pilgrims from Greater Kigezi Sub Region arriving at Namugongo Anglican Martyrs Shrine. Login to license this image from 1$.
