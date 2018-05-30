Christopher Kisekka
Amama Mbabazi Receives Greater Kigezi Pilgrims

30 May 2018 Wakiso, Uganda
Pilgrims from Greater Kigezi Sub Region arriving at Namugongo Anglican Martyrs Shrine. Christopher Kisekka

The Greater Kigezi group was received at Namugongo by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, the vice chairperson of the organizing committee of this years Martyrs Day celebrations. The four Dioceses will jointly lead the June 3 service at Namugongo Anglican Martyrs Shrine this year.

 

