In short
Court heard that Aine and five others wile on Kampala Road on November, 27th, 2019 willfully and unlawfully obstructed police officers who were regulating traffic flow. Aine and Byansi, who appeared calm, pleaded guilty to the charges of obstructing police officers on duty.
Mbabazi's Former Body Guard Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Police
11 Dec 2019
Kampala, Uganda
In short
