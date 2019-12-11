Kukunda Judith
Mbabazi's Former Body Guard Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Police Top story

11 Dec 2019, 17:58 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Breaking news
Christopher Aine together with his co accused appearing in Buganda Road Court on Tuesday

Court heard that Aine and five others wile on Kampala Road on November, 27th, 2019 willfully and unlawfully obstructed police officers who were regulating traffic flow. Aine and Byansi, who appeared calm, pleaded guilty to the charges of obstructing police officers on duty.

 

