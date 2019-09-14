Mbalala Police Operating in Dilapidated Building

In short
Last year part of the building was destroyed by a speeding Uganda People’s Defence Force-UPDF truck. Since then the facility has never been renovated. Currently, more than six police officers share one room to execute their duties while others are forced to sit outside.
Mbalala Police Operating in Dilapidated Building14 Sep 2019, 10:41 Comments 206 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Security Local government Report
The current state of Mbalala Police Station. It is located along Kampala-Jinja Highway at Mbalala trading center
In short
Tagged with: Mbalala Police Operating Under Dilapidated Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.