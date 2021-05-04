Mbale City Council Closes Business Premises Over Taxes

In short
James Kutosi, the Public Relations Officer Mbale City Council told our reporter that they decided to close the affected businesses for failure to comply with the council tax policies. He says that the businesses will only be allowed to reopen after clearing the taxes they owe the council.
Mbale City Council Closes Business Premises Over Taxes4 May 2021, 19:11 Comments 99 Views Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.