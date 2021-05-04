AYUBU KIRINYA
Mbale City Council Closes Business Premises Over Taxes

Mbale City Council Closes shops Over taxes; Curtesy Photo

James Kutosi, the Public Relations Officer Mbale City Council told our reporter that they decided to close the affected businesses for failure to comply with the council tax policies. He says that the businesses will only be allowed to reopen after clearing the taxes they owe the council.

 

