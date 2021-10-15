Mbale City Council Suspends Traffic on Potholed USMID Roads

In short
Mugisu Hill and Nabuyonga Rise roads are part of the four roads that were constructed under the first phase of the World Bank-funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project. However, the roads developed cracks and huge potholes that made them impassable, less than two years after they were commissioned.
Mbale City Council Suspends Traffic on Potholed USMID Roads15 Oct 2021, 08:56 Comments 147 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.