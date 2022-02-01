In short
James Namabale and hakim Watenyeli both residents of Mbale City said that the security lights have in the past helped to curb insecurity within the city but now the vice has returned due to the darkness especially on Nabuyonga Rise and Bishop Wasike Road. They said that the city authorities installed lights which are of low quality.
Mbale City Dwellers Complain Over Non Functional Security Lights Top story1 Feb 2022, 15:00 Comments 130 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Security Updates
