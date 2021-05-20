Mbale City Mayor Namugali to Focus on Increasing Local Revenue

In short
According to Namugali, as he comes in as the City Mayor, his major aim will be the increase of revenues which he is optimistic can only be realized through the implementation of the Electronic Revenue Management System.
Mbale City Mayor Namugali to Focus on Increasing Local Revenue20 May 2021, 11:17 Comments 104 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
Incoming Mayor Cassim Naugali in Suit shakes hands with the outgoing Mayor Mutwalib Zandya on Wednesday during the Swearing in Ceremony
