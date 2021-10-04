AYUBU KIRINYA
Mbale City Transporters in Bitter Row Over Parking Space Top story

4 Oct 2021, 17:45 Comments 248 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
Sumaya Fik, the manager of Green Wish Express in her office during an interview with URN

In short
The Taxi drivers under their umbrella Mbale Taxi Drivers, Conductors and Owners' Association accuse the proprietors of Express Transport Companies of parking along the streets and transporting passengers yet they are licensed as courier service providers.

 

