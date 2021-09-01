In short
On Wednesday, Wanyoto took the stand for cross-examination by Nakayenze legal team led by Medard Lubega Seggona in Mbale High court presided over by Justice Andrew Basaija. Ssegona tasked Wanyoto to tell the court how many votes she garnered in the contested polls on whose grounds she wants the court to declare her winner of the Mbale City Woman MP seat.
Mbale City Woman MP Petition: Wanyoto Asks Court to Help Her Recover Lost Victory
1 Sep 2021
