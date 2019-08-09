Mbale District Battling Surge in Malaria Prevalence

In short

Malaria was the leading cause of hospital visits at IUIU Health Center III in the month of April, May and June with 295 cases. The same facility registered 172 cases between January and March this year. Meanwhile, more than 200 cases of malaria were registered in a space of two weeks at Bukiende HC III, and 225 cases registered in one week at Namawanga HC III in Busoba Sub County.