Mbale District Registers Low Turn up for HPV 2 Vaccine

However, only 21,292 girls of the 92,000 returned for the second dose of vaccine meaning that over 7000 girls didnt show up. Ayub Madoi, the Mbale District Assistant Health Officer, says for maximum protection each girl is supposed to receive 2 doses.
Mbale District Registers Low Turn up for HPV 2 Vaccine18 Sep 2018
