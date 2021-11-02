AYUBU KIRINYA
01:49

Mbale Ghost Schools are a "Typing Error", City Engineer Tells Minister

2 Nov 2021, 01:38 Comments 129 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
Mbale City Leaders and Minister Ogwang inspect works on Nambozo Road

Mbale City Leaders and Minister Ogwang inspect works on Nambozo Road

In short
Johnson Gimoyi, Mbale City Council Engineer told the Minister during inspection that some of the projects that are nonexistent like a three classroom block at Mayor Primary School and the 5 stanza water borne toilet at North Road Primary School but reflected in the report are an error made during the typing of the report.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.