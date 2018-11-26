Mbale High Court Halts Busia LCV Chairperson Gazette

Starting from the right ; Deo Hasubi and Yusuf Mutembuli Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Wandera was declared a winner after his two opponents, Crispus Bwire and Tony Ojambo stepped down; days after the Electoral Commission nullified the candidature of the two main contenders, Deo Hasubi Njoki, a joint opposition candidate and Paul Boniface Oguttu, of the National Resistance Movement NRM party.