Mbale High Court Halts Busia LCV Chairperson Gazette

In short
Wandera was declared a winner after his two opponents, Crispus Bwire and Tony Ojambo stepped down; days after the Electoral Commission nullified the candidature of the two main contenders, Deo Hasubi Njoki, a joint opposition candidate and Paul Boniface Oguttu, of the National Resistance Movement NRM party.
Mbale High Court Halts Busia LCV Chairperson Gazette26 Nov 2018
Starting from the right ; Deo Hasubi and Yusuf Mutembuli Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
