Election Petition Against Bernard Mujasi Sent Back to Lower Court

1 Jun 2018, 13:38 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda 2016 Elections Report

Mujasis victory had been nullified by High Court Judge Margaret Oumo Oguli following an application filed by his political rival, Vincent Magombe, claiming that the polls were marred with vote rigging, voter intimidation and bribery.

 

