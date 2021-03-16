Mbale, Manafwa Officials Struggle to Convince Health Workers on Safety of COVID-19 Vaccine

In short
At Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, health officials who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity said they will not get the vaccine until they see the president vaccinated. During his televised address on Sunday, president, Yoweri Museveni said that he was yet to decide on which COVID-19 vaccine to use.
Mbale, Manafwa Officials Struggle to Convince Health Workers on Safety of COVID-19 Vaccine16 Mar 2021, 21:06 Comments 180 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.