Mbale Municipality Registers UGX 1.9B Revenue Shortfall Top story

29 Aug 2018, 07:50 Comments 147 Views Mbale, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Kenneth Khatuli Waniaye, the Deputy Town Clerk Mbale Municipal, says transporters declined to pay their operational due, saying all dues were suspended by President, Yoweri Museveni in 2017.

 

