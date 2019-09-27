Ayubu Kirinya
Mbale Municipality Gets UGX 14b Additional Funding for USMID Projects

27 Sep 2019, 19:42 Comments 103 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
This is part of the additional financing that the Ugandan government received from the World Bank to implement the second phase of the Program covering a period of five years, effective fiscal year 2018/19. It altogether covers 18 municipalities and four refugee-hosting districts.

 

