Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamai Bows Out of Active Politics

Wamanga said that he had served to his expectations and is now satisfied after a successful bid to elevate Mbale to City Status, among other things, and now wants to leave the space others to come in and serve the constituency with new energy and ideas.
Mbale Municipality MP Jack Wamai Bows Out of Active Politics3 Jul 2020, 05:52 Comments 107 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
