In short
Ogwang who was in Mbale District on a Monitoring and inspection of government projects observes that while the costs of government works are high, their quality is not up to the standards.
The prices for these projects, Ogwang says they are much higher than those implemented in other districts where he has moved to during his monitoring.
Mbale Officials Accused of Inflating Costs of Gov't Projects12 Dec 2021, 17:23 Comments 265 Views Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.