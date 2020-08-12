In short
Edward Nyongesa, the Mbale District Surveillance Officer told Uganda Radio Network that the aspirant offered himself for testing in line with the directive by the National Resistance Movement-NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi to all aspirants to test for Covid19 before nominations.
Mbale Parliamentary Aspirant Tests Positive for Covid19
12 Aug 2020
In short
