Mbale Parliamentary Aspirant Tests Positive for Covid19

12 Aug 2020, 16:58 Comments 170 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates

Edward Nyongesa, the Mbale District Surveillance Officer told Uganda Radio Network that the aspirant offered himself for testing in line with the directive by the National Resistance Movement-NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi to all aspirants to test for Covid19 before nominations.

 

