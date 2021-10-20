Mbale Regional Referral Hospital Battling Blood Shortage

In short
Dr. Emmanuel Tugaineyo, the Director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital confirmed to URN last week that they were sourcing blood from Nakasero Blood Bank due to the shortage at the facility. He explained that the units of blood the hospital is getting from Mbale Regional Blood bank is inadequate to meet their needs.
Mbale Regional Referral Hospital Battling Blood Shortage20 Oct 2021, 16:12 Comments 120 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.