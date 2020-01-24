Mbale Regional Referral Hospital Stuck with LRA Insurgency Victim for Eight Years

In short
According to Tugainayo, the medics recommended an amputation of his leg such that he can heal but he refused and now the hospital is planning to throw him out of the hospital saying that he has turned into a security threat through impersonation to rob patient’s money and other things.
Mbale Regional Referral Hospital Stuck with LRA Insurgency Victim for Eight Years24 Jan 2020, 10:46 Comments 107 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Misc Updates
In short
