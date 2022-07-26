AYUBU KIRINYA
Mbale's Multi-Million Recycling Plant Lying Idle for 2 Years, Vandalized

26 Jul 2022
The vandalized Mbale City Garbage Recycling plant

In short
Rodha Nyaribi, the Mbale City Environment Officer, says that the composite site would recycle at least 30 tonnes of garbage every day and they would earn over Shillings 3 million as local revenue per month after selling manure produced from the composite garbage.

 

