Mbarara Archdiocese Fundraises for UGX 5 Billion Building

In short
Gaston Ampe, the AMDA Chairperson, says that the multi-purpose building which is projected to cost five billion shillings is currently under construction in Lubaga. 900 million shillings has so far been spent.
Mbarara Archdiocese Fundraises for UGX 5 Billion Building30 Sep 2018, 17:58 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
An Artistic Impression of the Building to be Constructed by AMDA
