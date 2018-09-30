Kukunda Judith
Mbarara Archdiocese Fundraises for UGX 5 Billion Building

30 Sep 2018
An Artistic Impression of the Building to be Constructed by AMDA Kukunda Judith

Gaston Ampe, the AMDA Chairperson, says that the multi-purpose building which is projected to cost five billion shillings is currently under construction in Lubaga. 900 million shillings has so far been spent.

 

