Mbarara Authorities Move To Reduce Cyclists In Central Business District

In short
Authorities in Mbarara Municipality have moved in to reduce the number of cyclists operating stages in the towns central Business district. The move is according to the authorities aimed at checking congestion and restore order along the main street,Bananuka drive,Markhan Singh street and Buremba.
Mbarara Authorities Move To Reduce Cyclists In Central Business District22 Aug 2018, 12:35 Comments 132 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.