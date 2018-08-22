Anthony Kushaba
13:49

Mbarara Authorities Move To Reduce Cyclists In Central Business District

22 Aug 2018, 12:35 Comments 132 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Cyclists 'boda bodas riders' in Kampala. courtesy photo

Cyclists 'boda bodas riders' in Kampala. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Authorities in Mbarara Municipality have moved in to reduce the number of cyclists operating stages in the towns central Business district. The move is according to the authorities aimed at checking congestion and restore order along the main street,Bananuka drive,Markhan Singh street and Buremba.

 

Tagged with: mbarara cyclists

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.