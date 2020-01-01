Kinene Edison
Mbarara Boda Boda Leaders Arrested for Embezzlement of UGX 100m

Muhwezi Ben the chairperson of Mbrara Municipality Boda Boda Chairperson pleading his innocence

The leaders who were arrested on Tuesday are Ben Muhwezi, the chairperson and Karigita Sulaiman, treasurer. The money was donated to the association by President Museveni in 2015.

 

