Mbarara Bridge may Collapse as Scrap Dealers Keep Removing Steel Components

18 Aug 2022, 12:59 Comments 118 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
One of the Vandalised Footpath Bridges along River Rwizi that connects Katete Ward-EKitebero Ward-Taso Village.

In short
Richard Mugisha the Mbarara Deputy City Clerk says people use welding machines and gas at night to steal the metallic components of the bridge now at risk of collapsing.

 

