Mbarara's "Bull" in Bad Shape Top story

6 Aug 2018, 18:43 Comments 198 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
Mbarara bull at the junction in the central business district Anthony Kushaba

In short
Hebert Turyomurugyendo runs a restaurant in Mbarara town. He says the bull means a lot to the towns identity and shouldnt be left to look the way it does. He asks the authorities to wake up and stop taking the statue for granted.

 

