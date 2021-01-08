In short
Manzi Munanura, Independent Mbarara South Parliamentary candidate, says he has established a call center to keep in touch with the electorates by making direct telephone calls, sending short messages, plus using WhatsApp and facebook which are cheap compared to radio and television.
Mbarara Candidates Beat Campaign Ban Using Phones, Social Media
