Mbarara Chief Administrative Officer Arrested

In short
The arrest followed questioning in relation to the sale of government land, abuse of office and conniving to misuse public resources by the state house team led by Lt. Col Edith Nakalema. The intervention of the anti-corruption unit follows concerns that the Municipal and district leaders had connived to sell off government land in the area.
Mbarara Chief Administrative Officer Arrested22 Feb 2019, 19:26 Comments 162 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Analysis
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.