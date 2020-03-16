In short
Dr. Denis Barigye, a Christian at Uganda Martyrs Church blamed the church leadership for failure to implement the Corona Virus preventive measures suggested by the Ministry, which exposes their flock to danger.
Mbarara Churches Fail to Implement Corona Virus Preventives Measures Top story16 Mar 2020, 07:43 Comments 225 Views Mbarara, Uganda Human rights Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 outbreak
Mentioned: MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.