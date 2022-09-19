Mbarara City Authorities Want Titling of Government LandsExpedited

In short
Robert Kanunsu, the Mbarara Deputy City Resident Commissioner, says that they have recieved intelligence indicating that there are many land grabbers who are eyeing government land while private developers have already obtained titles for the government land.
Mbarara City Authorities Want Titling of Government Lands Expedited
19 Sep 2022
