Mbarara City Authority Displays List of Vendors to Occupy Central Market

18 Mar 2022, 12:44 Comments 137 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Vendors crosscheck their names on the displayed register

In short
Last week the Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi directed the city leaders to display the list of the rightful vendors. He said that the rightful vendors are those that were initially in the old market before the reconstruction started in 2017.

 

