Mbarara City Boda Boda Riders Demand Election, Halting of Stage Gazetting

In short
Vincent Kimuli, Secretary for Defence Mbarara City Boda Boda Riders Association says the lack of substantive leadership for the association makes it impossible to register new entrants in the business, creating a loophole being used by criminals.
Mbarara City Boda Boda Riders Demand Election, Halting of Stage Gazetting23 Nov 2022, 12:57 Comments 93 Views Mbarara, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: BODA BODA
Mentioned: Office of the RDC Mbarara City
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.