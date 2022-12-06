In short
The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Richard Kigundu, says that he disqualified the complainants on grounds that they don't have stages within the city while others had a criminal record, and lacked clearance letters from the District Internal Security Officer and supporting signatures for their nomination.
Botched Mbarara City Boda Boda Rider's Nominations Resume Today6 Dec 2022, 07:16 Comments 171 Views Mbarara, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: ELECTION
Mentioned: Mbarara City Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.