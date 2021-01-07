Mbarara City Candidates Raise Concern About Broken Seals On Ballot Boxes

In short
Bright Muhumuza, a Parliamentary Candidate for Mbarara city North on National Unity Platform ticket said that the broken seals are suspicious and claim that there are plans to rig the elections.
Mbarara City Candidates Raise Concern About Broken Seals On Ballot Boxes7 Jan 2021, 19:22 Comments 123 Views Mbarara, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
