EDSON KINENE
19:36

Mbarara City Candidates Raise Concern About Broken Seals On Ballot Boxes

7 Jan 2021, 19:22 Comments 123 Views Mbarara, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
Electraol officials repalcing the broken seals

Electraol officials repalcing the broken seals

In short
Bright Muhumuza, a Parliamentary Candidate for Mbarara city North on National Unity Platform ticket said that the broken seals are suspicious and claim that there are plans to rig the elections.

 

