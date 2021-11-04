Mbarara City Council Approves Relocation of Traders

In short
The council argues that the vendors were disrupting business in the city and had also depleted the green belts in the town. The affected traders include timber dealers, welders, mechanics, street vendors that have been operating along Victor Bwana road, Akiiki Nyabongo road, Aharibiri along Mbarara Masaka road among others.
Mbarara City Council Approves Relocation of Traders4 Nov 2021, 12:08 Comments 152 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Relocation of Traders in Mbarara City
Mentioned: Mbarara City Council Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.