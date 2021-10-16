Renaming of 400 City Roads and Buildings Starts in Mbarara

In short
The factors to be considered while naming and renaming roads and streets include uniqueness, the source of the name with preference to local history, indigenous names, early explorers, pioneers, settlers and other eminent persons, Flora and Fauna among others.
Renaming of 400 City Roads and Buildings Starts in Mbarara16 Oct 2021, 16:18 Comments 98 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Renaming and Naming of Roads and Buildings
Mentioned: Mbarara City Council Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.