Mbarara City Council Creates Local Revenue Collection Department

Richard Mugisha the Deputy City Clerk says that the new department will focus only on accounting and expenditure of funds generated from local revenue sources.
Mbarara City Council Creates Local Revenue Collection Department15 Jun 2022, 15:30 Comments 134 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Updates
