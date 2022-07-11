Mbarara City Councilors Vote for Extra-Ordinary Meeting over Executive Committee Report

In short
Bony Tashobya Karusya, the Speaker of Mbarara City Council accused the executive committee of undermining the council's powers, and trying to allow the technical team to award tenders without the council resolution, noting that Council has a lot to discuss from their report which the office of the Mayor is failing to present to council.
Mbarara City Councilors Vote for Extra-Ordinary Meeting over Executive Committee Report11 Jul 2022, 09:54 Comments 175 Views Mbarara, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
