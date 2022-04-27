Mbarara City Defeats Mbale Heroes in Uganda Cup Quarter Finals

In short
Mbarara City joins three other teams that have already stormed the semi-finals. They include the defending champions Vipers which eliminated Wakiso Giants, Kitara Regional outfits Booma FC which eliminated Maroons, and BUL FC which defeated SC Villa.
Mbarara City Defeats Mbale Heroes in Uganda Cup Quarter Finals27 Apr 2022, 18:43 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
