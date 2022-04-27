Fahad Muganga
Mbarara City Defeats Mbale Heroes in Uganda Cup Quarter Finals

27 Apr 2022
Mbale Heroes vs Mbarara city. courtesy picture

In short
Mbarara City joins three other teams that have already stormed the semi-finals. They include the defending champions Vipers which eliminated Wakiso Giants, Kitara Regional outfits Booma FC which eliminated Maroons, and BUL FC which defeated SC Villa.

 

