Mbarara City FC Head Coach, Technical Team Resign Over Arrears

In their January 12, 2022 resignation letter addressed to the club chairperson, Mwine Mpaka, the coaches, say that the poor working conditions and welfare of players as well as the technical team have affected the club performance.
Mbarara City FC Head Coach, Technical Team Resign Over Arrears12 Jan 2022, 11:50 Comments 92 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Sport Updates
