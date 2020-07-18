Mbarara City Reduces Building Plan Approval Fees

In short
A plan of the two-roomed residential unit with a Kitchen or store will be charged 200,000 Shillings, a reduction from 500,000 Shillings while a residential unit with three or four bedrooms will be charged 400,000 down from 600,000 Shillings.
Mbarara City Reduces Building Plan Approval Fees18 Jul 2020, 10:52 Comments 90 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
Tagged with: Local Revenue Prototype plans building plan
Mentioned: Mbarara City Council
