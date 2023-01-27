Mbarara City South Division Seeks 50 Million to Construct Temporary Offices

In short
The City South Division Mayor, Jomo Mugabe, says the division is soon getting more staff and the immediate challenge is the lack of offices for the staff, noting that they are seeking about 50 Million Shillings to start the construction of the structures.
Mbarara City South Division Seeks 50 Million to Construct Temporary Offices27 Jan 2023, 17:39 Comments 73 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Temporary office structures
Mentioned: Mbarara City South Division
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.