Mbarara District Allocates Land to IG, PPDA for The Construction of Regional Offices

Mbarara district LC V Chairperson, Didas Tabaro, says that they will soon relocate their headquarters to their new home in the Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town council. He explains that their decision to offer the land for the construction of the regional offices is meant to bring service closer to the people.
Mbarara District Allocates Land to IG, PPDA for The Construction of Regional Offices13 Jun 2022, 08:50 Comments 73 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
From (R) Dr Patricia Achan the Deputy IGG, The Deputy RDC Mbarara District, and Edward Kasagara the CAO
