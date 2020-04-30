Mbarara District Officials Awarded UGX 10m for Illegal Detention

In short
They were arrested on February 22, 2019 on allegations of illegally receiving payment for various plots of land along Kamukuzi road in Mbarara municipality without authorization from the Uganda Land Commission. They reportedly leased it to Rwampara County Member of Parliament Charles Ngabirano well knowing that the land in question didn’t belong to the Mbarara District local government.
Mbarara District Officials Awarded UGX 10m for Illegal Detention30 Apr 2020, 21:14 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Justice Musa Ssekaana of the Civil Division of High Court Land Saga Lt Col Edith Nakalema MP Charles Ngabirano Mbarara District Council State House Anti Corruption Unit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.