Mbarara District Records Shortfall in Local Revenue

In short
According to the Secretary of Finance and Budgeting Basil Bataringaya, there was a shortfall of 400 million shillings out of the expected 1 billion shillings. The shortfall affected most activities that had been planned for implementation.
Mbarara District Records Shortfall in Local Revenue12 May 2021, 10:37 Comments 77 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Shortfall in local revenue collections
Mentioned: Mbarara District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.