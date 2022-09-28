Mbarara District to Tender Kakyeka Stadium to Raise Revenue

In short
Joseph Arinaitwe, the district councilor representing Workers and chairperson of the Finance committee said that tendering the stadium at 50 million shillings will supplement the district coffers.
Mbarara District to Tender Kakyeka Stadium to Raise Revenue28 Sep 2022, 11:59 Comments 115 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
